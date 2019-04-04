The Opening Bell 4/4/19: Cruise Liners Are Banking On The Great Lakes
Many may not know the importance of treasury management for a business, and banks, but much of the industry would crumble without it. Chuck Garcia (EVP and Director of Commercial Deposits and Treasury Management at Associated Bank) checked in with Steve Grzanich on the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation to discuss the mergers/acquisitions around the industry, and how blockchain is driving the world. And at (11:24) Lori Rackl (Travel Editor for The Chicago Tribune) then shared the news of the blooming area of business for the cruise line industry, and Chicago is sitting right next to the next big thing.