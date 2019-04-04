× The Mincing Rascals 04.04.19: Chicago makes history, the Mueller Report, “Orange,” Joe Biden

The Mincing Rascals is John Williams, Patti Vasquez and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of Chicago Tribune. They start off by reflecting on the election of Lori Lightfoot, who made history as the first female, black and gay mayor in the country. Then, the Rascals talk about the subpoenaed full Mueller Report. They go on to dissect the mental wellness of President Trump following recent verbal gaffes, and they judge Joe Biden’s newly reported questionable behavior.

Scott has some feelings about his wrong prediction about this mayor’s race.

Steve recommends watching “Case Histories” on Amazon Prime.

Eric recommends that someone tell President Trump to use the mute function on Twitter.

Patti recommends thinking of the kind things people have done for you.

John recommends that you snatch up your tickets to see him on stage in May with Thomas Jefferson!