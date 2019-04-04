The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.04.19: Wind turbines and cancer, Bill Kurtis and John St. Augustine, “orange” vs. “origin”

King John Williams (Elif Geris/WGN Radio)

John Williams addresses the president’s paraphrase that the sound of turning wind turbines can cause cancer. Listeners call in, debunking and validating part of that statement, which John plays back. Then, legendary journalist Bill Kurtis and best-selling author John St. Augustine talk about their upcoming program at Northeastern Illinois University, “Earth Matters: The Science of Spirituality of Ethics in Action.” And, Dr. Sandra Weintraub, a neuropsychologist at the Northwestern Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease, joins to explain the verbal gaffes President Trump has experienced in the last few days. You weigh in.

