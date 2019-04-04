The John Williams NewsClick: The president’s latest scientific claim

Posted 1:11 PM, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:10PM, April 4, 2019

Wind turbines are bathed in the first rays of sunlight at the Saddleback Ridge Wind Project, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Carthage, Maine. The first day off spring blew in with gentle winds and cold temperatures. Warmer and wetter weather is expected later in the week. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

