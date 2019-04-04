FILE - This undated photo provided by the Illinois Department of Corrections shows Thomas Kokoraleis. Authorities say Kokoraleis, who was convicted of murder as a suspected member of the notorious "Ripper Crew" that killed as many as 20 Chicago-area women in the 1980s, has been released from prison. A state of Illinois victim notification system alert was issued early Friday, March 29, 2019, saying 58-year-old Kokoraleis was discharged from the Illinois Department of Corrections. (Illinois Department of Corrections via AP, File)
The history of the “Ripper Crew Murders” & why Thomas Kokoraleis got parole
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Illinois Department of Corrections shows Thomas Kokoraleis. Authorities say Kokoraleis, who was convicted of murder as a suspected member of the notorious "Ripper Crew" that killed as many as 20 Chicago-area women in the 1980s, has been released from prison. A state of Illinois victim notification system alert was issued early Friday, March 29, 2019, saying 58-year-old Kokoraleis was discharged from the Illinois Department of Corrections. (Illinois Department of Corrections via AP, File)
Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Christy Gutowski joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about one of the most gruesome murders in Illinois in the 1980s…the “Ripper Crew Murders.”