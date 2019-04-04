× The Chicago Way, Election Special(04/03/19): Chicago elects a fed, how Lightfoot’s allies plan to reshape city hall, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass(04/03/19):On the morning after Lori Lightfoot pulled off a historic, landslide victory over Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in the runoff election for Chicago mayor, John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member Kristen McQueary to break down Chicago’s various aldermanic runoff races, the numbers behind Lightfoot’s rout, and the challenges facing Chicago’s newest ‘5th Floor Chief.’ Plus, Alderman Scott Waguespack(32nd) talks about the priorities he hopes Mayor-elect Lightfoot will focus on during first weeks of her rule.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3619633/3619633_2019-04-04-041033.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @StatehouseChick Follow @ward32chicago Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>



—

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here