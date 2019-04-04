The Chicago Way, Election Special(04/03/19): Chicago elects a fed, how Lightfoot’s allies plan to reshape city hall, and more…

Posted 12:23 AM, April 4, 2019, by

Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot is escorted to a waiting vehicle following a press conference at the Rainbow PUSH organization, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass(04/03/19):On the morning after Lori Lightfoot pulled off a historic, landslide victory over Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in the runoff election for Chicago mayor, John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member Kristen McQueary to break down Chicago’s various aldermanic runoff races, the numbers behind Lightfoot’s rout, and the challenges facing Chicago’s newest ‘5th Floor Chief.’ Plus, Alderman Scott Waguespack(32nd) talks about the priorities he hopes Mayor-elect Lightfoot will focus on during first weeks of her rule.


Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>
WGNPlus

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.