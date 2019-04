× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.04.19: Phrases you use that make you sound old

It’s not raining yet but Steve Cochran is ready. Chuck Todd explains that getting the President’s tax returns really wouldn’t be good for the American public. ET Live’s Cassie DiLaura has the latest on Lori Loughlin after her first court appearance. John Da Cosse brings us the award winning game show “Fact or Fiction” and Tom Skilling says the White Sox were smart to postpone the home opener today.