Roe Conn Full Show (4/3/19): Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot, the Top Five@5, Esposito Brothers with One More Shift and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019:

After history fulfilling night, We discuss Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot victory over Toni Preckwinkle. Lightfoot collected more than 366,000 votes in yesterdays runoff. Joining us is Chef Mike Arcomone who is an executive chef at the United Center and Guaranteed Rate Field. He discusses all of the newly added foods to their menu at G-Rate Field. Our Top Five@5 features President Trump address to the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual spring dinner, Joe Biden respecting personal space in the future, and much more. For One More Shift Tonight, Tony & Phil Esposito take the ice one last time. The two Blackhawks legends discuss the opportunity and fill in on this year’s team.