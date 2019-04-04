Richard Roeper on “Shazam!”: “It’s Tom Hank’s “Big” meets Superman!”

Posted 9:14 PM, April 4, 2019, by

This image released by Warner Bros. shows Zachary Levi, left, and Jack Dylan Grazer in a scene from "Shazam!" (Steve Wilkie/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes joins us in-studio to review this week’s releases:

Shazam!– starring Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Djimon Hounsou.

Pet Cemetery– starring Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz .

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.