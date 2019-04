× Patti Vasquez Podcast: 04.03.19

It’s another fun Wednesday night with Patti Vasquez!

Patti welcomes friend, Andy Choi from Verizon to talk about the very first 5G tweet (in the world), sent by Patti at the Verizon flagship station!

Mark Carman, also joins in studio to talk about the White Sox Home Opener.

Then, Jason Felsenthal from 8 Hospitality and comedian Amanda Cohen join in on all the fun.