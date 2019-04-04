× Pat Tomasulo talks about the “Laugh Your Face Off” comedy fundraiser

Bill and Wendy welcome WGN TV Sports Anchor and Host of “Man of The People” Pat Tomasulo on the show to talk about the 5th annual Laugh Your Face Off, a comedy show to benefit the Facial Pain Research Foundation. Pat’s wife, Amy suffers from Trigeminal Neuralgia, a rare disorder which leaves her face in nearly constant pain. Pat talks a little bit about her day-to-day struggles, this year’s silent auction, what fantastic performers will be there, and much more. The “5th Annual Laugh Your Face Off!” will take place this Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Park West Chicago (322 West Armitage) in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago. For more info, visit the Laugh Your Face Off website.

