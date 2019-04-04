President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Northwestern University Neuropsychologist Dr. Sandra Weintraub on the science behind President Trump’s verbal gaffe
Northwestern University Neuropsychologist Dr. Sandra Weintraub joins John Williams to address President Trump’s recent verbal gaffes, and what they mean about his neurological health. That’s in response to some of the public’s belief that these blunders are symptoms of such diseases as dementia or aphasia.