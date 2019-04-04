Nick Digilio 4.4.19 | Michael Osacky of Baseball in the Attic, Most Expensive Sport Memorabilia, Weirdest Collections

Hour 1:

+ Doc Emrick name drops Nick

+ Michael Osacky tells you the value of your sports memorabilia.

Hour 2:

+ Most Expensive Sport Memorabilia Ever Sold

+ Listeners share their collections

+ Valuable items you accidentally gave away

Hour 3:

+ Weirdest Collections

Hour 4:

+ More Weird Collections

+ Blackhawks Express

