Nick Digilio 4.4.19 | Michael Osacky of Baseball in the Attic, Most Expensive Sport Memorabilia, Weirdest Collections
Hour 1:
+ Doc Emrick name drops Nick
+ Michael Osacky tells you the value of your sports memorabilia.
Hour 2:
+ Most Expensive Sport Memorabilia Ever Sold
+ Listeners share their collections
+ Valuable items you accidentally gave away
Hour 3:
Hour 4:
+ More Weird Collections
+ Blackhawks Express
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)