Neighborhoods Matter: Off the Record with poet and storyteller Lily Be in Hermosa

“Off the Record” is a series of conversations with prominent Chicagoans in their communities. Tonight on Extension 720, Justin is joined by poet and storyteller Lily Be at the Xurro Factory in Hermosa. Lily talks about the impact gentrification has had on her neighborhood, the issues that are most important to the residents of Hermosa, the difficulty establishing relationships with the politicians in the area because the lines continue to be redrawn and why it is important to get marginalized people to tell their stories. Also, IRL greater than URL!

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.