Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 4-4-19

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the ongoing debate over Lincoln Yards, an elected school board possibly coming to Chicago, the Cubs losing to the Braves, the Sox preparing for opening day and the Illinois House voting to lower the “Home Alone” law to age 12.