LGBTQ historian Owen Keehnen on the gay nightclub scene in River North and the legend of the Bearded Lady

Owen Keehnen, writer and LGBTQ historian, joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss his book, “Dugan’s Bistro and the Legend of the Bearded Lady.” Owen talks about why he decided to write about the incredible history of Dugan’s Bistro, why Dugan’s Bistro became so successful, the decadence of the gay nightlife scene in the ’70’s and 80’s, the impact that the AIDS crisis had on Dugan’s Bistro, what we know about Bob Theiss, the creator of the Bearded Lady, the way the Bearded Lady became synonymous with Dugan’s Bistro, how the Bearded Lady became a celebrity, what happened after Dugan’s closed its doors, what the Bearded Lady did after Dugan’s Bistro closed and why it is so important to document this time in Chicago.

