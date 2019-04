× Kat Sass on being cast on Fox’s “Proven Innocent”: “I literally wasn’t expecting it!”

Chicago’s bad boi of drag, Kat Sass joins The Sean Green Show to discuss her upcoming appearance on the Fox primetime hit “Proven Innocent”. Kat Sass has performed all over the United States, and has appeared in numerous television shows on various platforms. She also discusses the world of drag, and where you can see her perform this month in Chicago.