‘FOBia’ creator and writer Priya Mohanty: “My main goal with the series was to humanize the immigrant experience”

Priya Mohanty, creator, writer and star of the new web series “FOBia,” joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about creating her new comedy series for OTV, where she finds inspiration for the stories in “FOBia,” wanting to shed light on the challenges immigrants face, the tendency that people have to homogenize the immigrant experience, the goal of showcasing the immigrant lifestyle and her hope for the future of the series.

