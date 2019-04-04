× The attorney representing the family of an America killed in the Ethiopian Air disaster explains the premise of the suit against Boeing

Kevin Durkin, the attorney who is representing the Stumo family that filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Boeing on behalf of Samya Stumo who died in last month’s Ethiopia Airlines crash joins Roe and Anna to explain why Boeingshould be held liable in Samya’s death.

