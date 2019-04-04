The attorney representing the family of an America killed in the Ethiopian Air disaster explains the premise of the suit against Boeing

Posted 8:05 PM, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:01PM, April 4, 2019

Nadia Milleron, mother of Samya Stumo, reacts during a news conference where attorneys for the family announced a lawsuit against Boeing, Thursday, April, 4, 2019, in Chicago. Stumo died on the March 10 crash of the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 jet shortly after takeoff. (AP Photo/Noreen Nasir)

Kevin Durkin, the attorney who is representing the Stumo family that filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Boeing on behalf of Samya Stumo who died in last month’s Ethiopia Airlines crash joins Roe and Anna to explain why Boeingshould be held liable in Samya’s death.

