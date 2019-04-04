× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #6: Marginalized

Tonight on Extension 720: Exploring stories from the shadows. The new podcast DACAmentation tells the stories of Chicago’s undocumented youth. Chicago universities are teaming up to make us more bilingual. What will it take for us to learn more language? Owen Keehnen tells us the story of the Bearded Lady and 1970s gay River North. Priya Mohanty tells us her story in her web series pilot “FOBia”and we hear the origin story of the I Heart Halal festival. All that plus we head to Hermosa/Humboldt Park to talk with the best storyteller of them all, Lily Be. It’s Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann. End of story.

