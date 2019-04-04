This combination photo shows actresses Felicity Huffman, left, and Lori Loughlin outside of federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, where they face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, left, Steven Senne)
ET LIVE’s Cassie DiLaura on Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman’s first court appearance
Detroit’s own, Cassie DiLaura from ET Live, joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss what’s going on in the world of entertainment. Cassie shares the latest following Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman’s first court appearance. She applauds Brittney Spears for seeking mental health. Spears admits she’s been struggling since her father’s illness late last year. Cassie also reports on Megan Meghan Markle and Prince Harry breaking the internet.