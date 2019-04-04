Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: Nothing but GOOD TV to watch this weekend

Kiernan Shipka, a cast member in "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," poses at the premiere of the Netflix series, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Bill and Wendy chat with Alexander Zalben, managing editor of Decider.com. Typically Alex joins us on Fridays, but since we will be out at Cork & Kerry At The Park for Opening Day for the White Sox, we figured that we can chat with him today. Alex has got a lot of shows for us to watch this weekend. From ‘Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’ to season 2 of “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”, this weekend packs a punch.

