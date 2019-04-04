× DACAmentation is a new podcast that is telling the stories of “Dreamers”

Edie Rubinowitz, Associate Professor in the Department of Communication, Media and Theatre at Northeastern Illinois University, student journalists Carolina Vasquez Torres and Karina Vargas Camacho and “dreamer” Monse Gayton join Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the podcast, “DACAmentation: Humanizing Our Stories.” Edie, Karina, Carolina and Monse talk about the podcast series that aims to tell the stories of “Dreamers,” why the series resonates with the immigrant community, how they get people to share their stories, what drew them to the series, what they learned from working on the project and the importance of telling the the stories that highlight the immigrant experience.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.