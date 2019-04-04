× City Club of Chicago: DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin

April 4, 2019

Dan Cronin – Chairman – DuPage County Board

Dan Cronin won election as DuPage County Board Chairman first in 2010, again in 2014 and 2018 after serving in the Illinois General Assembly for 20 years.

He brings his passion for fiscal accountability and efficient government to DuPage County, where he is committed to reducing the size, scope and cost of local government. Through his ACT Initiative (Accountability, Consolidation and Transparency), he introduced a comprehensive approach to reform dozens of independent taxing districts in DuPage.

In 2014, Chairman Cronin assembled a coalition of civic groups, lawmakers and non-profits to form Transform Illinois (www.transformillinois.org), which aims to replicate the DuPage government efficiency experience throughout the rest of the state. He joined the Lieutenant Governor and sat on the statewide Task Force on Local Government Consolidation and Unfunded Mandates. As he engages with leaders across the state, Chairman Cronin advocates for DuPage taxpayers on regional issues such as infrastructure, public transit and economic development. He is a graduate of Fenwick High School, Northwestern University and Loyola University School of Law. Chairman Cronin and his family live in Elmhurst.