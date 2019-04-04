× Chicago City Treasurer-elect in Illinois Melissa Conyears-Ervin on residents wanting to know where their dollars are being spent

Chicago City Treasurer-elect in Illinois Melissa Conyears-Ervin joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about winning the runoff election on April 2nd. She says her primary function is making sure she’s protecting the resident’s dollars. She said residents want transparency. She wants her daughter, and all young men and women to know they can follow the American Dream regardless of their zip code.