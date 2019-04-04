× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.4.19: Oh the Dells!

Thursdays are built for work & play. Bill and Wendy speak to WGN TV’s Pat Tomasulo about “The 5th Annual Laugh Your Face Off!” comedy fundraiser. Dr. Allison Arwady, Chief Medical Officer for the Chicago Department of Public Health, talks about the nationwide measles outbreak, how the disease is transmitted, its signs and symptoms and how the vaccine works. And last but not least, Alexander Zalben from Decider.com joins us for a Thursday edition of what’s hot on TV.

