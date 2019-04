× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 4.4.19: Prince Matchabelli!

On this edition of the Bill and Wendy bonus hour, they talk about Prince Matchabelli perfumes and colognes, Bobby Short, best advertising slogans, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.