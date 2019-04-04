× Bears super agent Steve Zucker’s book on his career: “Playing Games Is Serious Business”

Steve Zucker was a former criminal defense lawyer that left litigation to build a successful sports agency, Zucker Sports Management. His first client was Chicago Bears legend, Jim McMahon. Steve spent the last few years writing a book telling the stories of his meetings with Bears management, doing deals as well as many pictures. In his last few weeks of life he made his wife, Shelly, promise that she would get this book published and she did. You can get Playing Games Is Serious Business HERE.