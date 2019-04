× A nurse adopted an abandoned infant that didn’t have any visitors for the first 5 months of her life

Today’s MVPP is truly a heartfelt story of a nurse who caught they eyes of a young infant who hadn’t had a single hospital visitor for over 5 months so she decided to adopt her. Liz Smith of Franciscan Children’s hospital in Brighton, Massachusetts said, “I felt that I needed to love this child and keep her safe.”