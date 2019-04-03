× Wolf and Moon | The Adventurous Duo Journeys Across America to Promote Their New Album “Before It Get’s Dark”

The adventurous husband and wife duo of Wolf and Moon being their heartfelt dream folk to Chicago to chat with WGN Radio’s Mike Heidemann (Sound Sessions) about the journey they took on their first tour through America to promote the new album “Before It Get’s Dark”. Listen in as they share insights on how they captured their unique sound, American music culture and some surprising guests at the shows they’ve played. *Stay tuned in until the end of the interview to hear a live version of their song “Wildebeest” in the Sound Sessions studio.*

Host – Michael Heidemann