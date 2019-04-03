× Willow House is committed to finding innovative ways to help people cope with grieving the loss of loved ones

Patti Vasquez welcomes the Executive Director Erin Leyden and Clinical Site Coordinator Charlotte Shuber of Willow House into the studio to share details about the work of the organization and their backgrounds that led them to Willow House. Erin and Charlotte also share details about their upcoming comedy fundraiser: “The Benefit of Laughter” which will feature Patti, Paul Farahvah and Ana Belaval.

The Benefit of Laughter will be held at the Gorton Community Center on April 6th at 7:30pm. To purchase tickets and/or to learn more about the event, click HERE!

