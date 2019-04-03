× The Opening Bell 4/3/19: What’s Next For Mayor-Elect Lightfoot?

Lori Lightfoot has won the runoff election for Mayor of Chicago but Steve Grzanich want’s to know what she will take on first when she steps into office. Heather Cherone (Managing Editor and City Hall Reporter at The Daily Line) recapped last night’s election results as Lightfoot claimed a strong victory, but she also touched on the most important factors to the mayor elect when she steps into office and other aspects to focus on when she begins the job in the next couple of months. Mark Mills (Sr. Fellow on Energy and Technology Policy at the Manhattan Institute) then focused on the why we should be looking at the way we search for new alternative energy sources.