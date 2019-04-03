× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.03.19: Verbal fumbles, favorite foods, “The Interview Show” celebrates

John Williams is on the WGN Extra stream, where he talks about the words that normal people fumble, including those of President Donald Trump. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel gives his review on Bar Sotano, weighs in on listeners’ favorite dishes again and teaches John how to pronounce “bruschetta.” Mark Bazer then joins the show to talk about what’s making him nervous for his 100th episode of “The Interview Show,” filming tomorrow at the Hideout. You can see how he does Friday yourself! Finally, John and Elif judge the toughness of Jussie Smollett’s community service requirement.