“The Interview Show” Host Mark Bazer celebrates 100 episodes!

Posted 3:27 PM, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 02:16PM, April 3, 2019

“The Interview Show” Host Mark Bazer joins John Williams to ring in his 100th episode on WTTW! After 10 years, of having interviewed Hannibal Buress pre-fame, pre-Cosby revelation, and John Green, author of “The Fault in Our Stars,” the show will film Friday at the Hideout. Mark opens up about one particular interview he’s nervous to conduct on Friday.  And, you can go see him do it!

