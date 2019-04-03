× Taking a look at the election results and what it means for Chicago

As the historic Chicago Mayoral race results continue to settle in, Patti Vasquez welcomes Political Cartoonist for the Chicago Tribune, Scott Stantis, and Comedian Paul Farahvah into the studio to discuss the election results and what it means for Chicago. Patti, Scott, and Paul share their optimism about the change they wish to see from Lori; discuss whether or not voting should be made mandatory; and more.

