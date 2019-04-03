× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.03.19: The Historic Guacamole Taste Test

It’s the day after Chicago’s historic election of it’s first Female African American Mayor Lori Lightfoot. But, we have more pressing matters to attend to…The Historic Guacamole Taste Test! Pat Brady and Bridget Gainer stop by the studio to discuss the election outcome and the next steps for success.

To share information on her new book, Former Obama Advisor Valerie Jarrett joins Steve to discuss “Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward” and her historic career path.

Pat Tomasulo (WGN TV) calls in to chat about his show “Man of the People” and an exciting event he has coming up. Then, “President Trump” calls up Steve to put to rest some new rumors surrounding him and his cabinet, Ivanka and Joe Biden…Later loser.

Our MVPP of the day are two incredible people who are taking on an elite 8 mile open water race. Joe Bechtold and Kathy McRae are competing in this athletic endeavor for their 4th year – The participants will help to raise funds for the El Salon Angelitos de Amor, Inc., a nonprofit organization founded by a group of parents of Rincon, PR in 1999. The goal is to provide local children with Down syndrome the same educational opportunities, recreational and social rights as other community youth.

Plus! The Lincoln Forum is excited to be hosting a special preview screening of the award-winning HBO series VEEP – followed by a Q&A with Veep cast member Gary Cole – We give our a pack of tickets during the show. For more information visit: https://lincolnforum.org/events.

In our final Breakfast with a Blackhawk – Alex DeBrincat joins us to look back on the Hawks season and share prospects on the upcoming season.

Finally, WGN Radio Producer Michael Heidemann shares the most obscure and wild projects and products found on Kickstarter and Amazon with Steve and the crew. Everything from the Pizza Hoodie to the Guac-e-talky are covered in the brand new segment “Mike’s Corner”.