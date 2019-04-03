× Stadia: Google Entry into Video Games

Google announced they would be entering into the Video Game console market with Stadia. Why did they just decided to come into the Video Game market now and what how will they fair? Video Game Journalist Matt Cabral joins me to answer these questions and breakdown what Google needs to do to be successful in the world of Video Games. Matt also gives his thoughts on Sekiro & Devil May Cry 5.

