Solar Panels, Turbines, and Batteries Are Our Future…Or Are They?

Mark Mills (Sr. Fellow on Energy and Technology Policy at the Manhattan Institute) is an optimist when it comes to the way we consume energy, but recognizes that there are some things that need to change. Steve Grzanich discussed Mark’s new report, “The New Energy Economy: An Exercise in Magical Thinking” and learned how consumers could shift they way they look at alternative energies so that we don’t find ourselves in a crisis in the near future.