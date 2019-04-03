× Nocturnal Journal Presents: The Center of Nowhere with Sharon Rutledge

Chicago illustrator Sharon Rutledge stopped by the Nocturnal Journal to talk about her career, Mike Judge, her native Peoria, Ill. and her recent work on the music documentary “The Center of Nowhere (The Spirit and Sounds of Springfield, Mo.) that will be shown at 7 p.m. April 4 at the Music Box Theatre in Chicago.

The Maverick Movie Awards nominated Sharon for “Special Achievement for Animation Sequences” while “The Center of Nowhere” was nominated for “Best Documentary” and “Best Director. For more on the Music Box screening, visit The Center of Nowhere | Music Box Theatre”