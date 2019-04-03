× MVPP: Chicago Couple Take On Elite 8 Mile Open Water Race

Our MVPP of the day are two incredible people who are taking on an elite 8 mile open water race. Joe Bechtold and Kathy McRae are competing in this athletic endeavor for their 4th year – The participants will help to raise funds for the El Salon Angelitos de Amor, Inc., a nonprofit organization founded by a group of parents of Rincon, PR in 1999. Its goal is to provide local children with Down syndrome the same educational opportunities, recreational and social rights as other community youth.