MVPP: Chicago Couple Take On Elite 8 Mile Open Water Race

Posted 10:55 AM, April 3, 2019, by

Rincon Beachboy Race [rinconbeachboy.com]

Our MVPP of the day are two incredible people who are taking on an elite 8 mile open water race.  Joe Bechtold and Kathy McRae are competing in this athletic endeavor for their 4th year – The participants will help to raise funds for the El Salon Angelitos de Amor, Inc., a nonprofit organization founded by a group of parents of Rincon, PR in 1999. Its goal is to provide local children with Down syndrome the same educational opportunities, recreational and social rights as other community youth.

