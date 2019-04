× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 4-3-19

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Lori Lightfoot trouncing Toni Preckwinkle in the race for mayor, a few incumbent aldermen still fighting for their political lives, the Hawks being officially eliminated from playoff contention and the Chicago White Sox postponing their home opener until Friday.