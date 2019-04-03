‘I’m proud to stand behind Lori’ Coleman Vander Meer Balogh: LGBTQ+ Outreach Coordinator for Lori Lightfoot

PHOTO: Coleman Vander Meer Balogh- LGBTQ+ Outreach Coordinator for Lori Lightfoot for Chicago. (WGN Radio)

It’s official. Lori Lightfoot will become the first African-American woman to lead the city of Chicago. When she takes office in May, she’ll also be Chicago’s first openly gay mayor. Coleman Vander Meer Balogh, LGBTQ+ Outreach Coordinator for Lori Lightfoot and our good ‘dancing’ friend of the show joins us to talk about last night’s historic win and what it means for Chicago’s political future.

