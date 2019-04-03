× Going on a Visual Journey with Elise Swopes

If you don’t already know her, you need to! Elise Swopes is a mobile artist, creative director, graphic designer & visual storyteller from Chicago. If that wasn’t enough, she is an all-around gem! She has an amazing energy and soul! She is completely transparent as we speak on the power of positivity and how she built her Instagram following to 300,000! You definitely want to tune in and learn more about Elise at www.swopes.co and follow her on IG @swopes!

Brought to you by my fabulous sponsors Ethos Training Systems. Check out their new member promo at http://www.ethostrainingchi.com/memberships.