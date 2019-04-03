× Election Results, Willow House, and Lori Lightfoot | Full Show (Apr 2)

Patti Vasquez welcomes Political Cartoonist for the Chicago Tribune, Scott Stantis, and Comedian Paul Farahvah into the studio to discuss the election results and what it means for Chicago. Executive Director Erin Leyden and Clinical Site Coordinator Charlotte Shuber of Willow House stop by to share details about the work of the organization and their upcoming comedy fundraiser: “The Benefit of Laughter” at the Gorton Community Center on April 6th at 7:30pm, where Patti, Paul and Ana Belaval will all be performing. Patti receives a surprise phone call from the newly elected Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot! John Teti joins the show to talk previous Chicago election races, catchy slogans, and his podcast POP MOM. Comedian and Actor Lenny Schmidt joins the show and talks about some of his favorite memories made throughout his career, his love for Chicago sports, and more. Lenny can be seen at Zanies in Chicago until April 7th and then Zanies in Rosemont April 10th-13th.

All this and more.

