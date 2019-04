× Dr. John Duffy explains how to deal with your FOMO

Dr. John Duffy is an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Bill and Wendy show to explain the difference between passive and active suicidal thoughts, how to deal with FOMO, active listening and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.