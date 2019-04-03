× Comedian and Actor Lenny Schmidt shares “the key to show business”

Comedian and Actor Lenny Schmidt joins Patti Vasquez in the studio to talk about the work he’s put in over 30 years to be able to fully support his family from doing stand-up. Lenny also shares some of his favorite memories made throughout his career, his love for Chicago sports, and much more.

Lenny can be seen at Zanies in Chicago until April 7th and Zanies in Rosemont April 10th-13th. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit www.zanies.com

Listen to the full conversation here: