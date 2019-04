× Breakfast with a Blackhawk: Alex DeBrincat

Alex DeBrincat joins the Steve Cochran Show as our Breakfast with a Blackhawk. Alex is one of 9 players in the NHL that has scored 40 plus goals this season. Alex says it’ll be fun to see who ends up with more goal, he or Patrick Kane. Alex doesn’t know what he’s doing during the offseason but he doesn’t have any trips planned. He also said as long as you get the penalty called, taking a stick to the face isn’t so bad.