× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.3.19: Victory for Chicago

Lori Lightfoot will become Chicago’s first African American female and openly gay mayor. Lightfoot made history by defeating Toni Preckwinkle, the president of the Cook County Board, in last night’s runoff election. Bill and Wendy discuss the election results. Coleman Vander Meer Balogh, LGBTQ+ Outreach Coordinator for Lori Lightfoot for Chicago joined us to talk about the historic win. Alan Rose, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of Lakeside Bank stopped by. And Dr. John Duffy talks about FOMO and active listening.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.