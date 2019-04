× Alan Rose: Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of Lakeside Bank

Bill and Wendy welcome Alan Rose, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of Lakeside Bank to the show to discuss the bank’s history, their partnership with WGN and the White Sox, and much more.

