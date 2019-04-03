× AGT Finalist and Comedian Taylor Williamson comes to Chicago; Casts of “The Bridges of Madison County” and “Bright Star” Play Locally in Superb Productions

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Americas Got Talent finalist and comedian Taylor Williamson. This hilarious comic endeared himself to audiences nationwide and recently returned to AGT for its Champion competition. He’s coming to Zanie’s on April 23rd (Old Town) and April 24th (Rosemont) and you won’t want to miss him (tickets at Zanies.com). Then, the cast of Theo Ubique Cabaret Theater’s current production of “The Bridges of Madison County” (starting at 26:42 into the show) chat about bringing the classic Meryl Streep/Clint Eastwood movie to the stage, and share some of its wonderful music as well. Enjoy the conversation with leads Kelli Harrington, Tommy Thurston and Carl Herzog (performances thru May 5th). The theater is a dinner cabaret where you enjoy dinner served by cast members and then sit back and watch as they perform this wonderful show with tickets available at: http://www.theo-u.com. And then the cast of “Bright Star” currently playing at Greenhouse Theater Center talk about performing in this wonderful music co-written by comic legend Steve Martin and writing partner Edie Brickell (starting at 41:12 into the show). The very talented Missy Wise (playing Alice Murphy) and Jeff Pierpoint (playing Billy Cane) talk about their roles in this dual-plot musical that all comes together in a surprising and satisfying way. Playing now thru May 5th with tickets at http://www.greenhousetheater.org.